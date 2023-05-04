Following their 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium in January, Fulham are looking to complete the Premier League double over Leicester for the second time, previously doing so in 2003-04.

Leicester have earned five points from their past three Premier League games (W1 D2), despite conceding the first goal each time. It's one more point than they’d earned in their previous 10 games (W1 D1 L8), while they last had a longer unbeaten run between May-August 2022 (5 games).