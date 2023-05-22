Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has given a scathing assessment of Spurs' "shocking" season on the pitch - and the "shambles" he has seen off it.

When asked on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast where he stands on the club, Jenas said: "Like a lot of Spurs fans - lost, confused at what everybody's seeing.

"I think the standard of football has been shocking at times. How Harry Kane has managed to get 28 goals and have the season he's had I don't know. It arguably goes down as one of his best seasons simply because of what he's been playing with.

"Aside from what's been happening on the pitch, I think there is shambles that we've all had to deal with off the pitch as well with the management with no real messaging coming from the club either as to what they're doing moving forward.

"I don't think it's been good at all and [the 3-1 defeat by Brentford] was just a follow up on that. The fans left. They've voiced their opinion and they showed their opinion and how they felt about the season by leaving and not giving the players the salute you'd usually get at the end of the season.

"I don't think any player in that dressing room can sit there and expect one really. It's been really disappointing and I'm sure the fans will be watching closely now at those next steps and what the club's doing to make sure this doesn't happen again next year."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds