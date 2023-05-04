Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Everton's Premier League game against Brighton on Monday.

Here are the main lines from the Toffees manager:

Captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of the rest of the season following the knee injury he suffered in the 2-2 draw at Leicester.

Ben Godfrey's groin injury will keep him out of Monday's game at Brighton, but Amadou Onana is fit after illness.

Dyche said the high-flying Seagulls have "become a good outfit" with "strong performances" and have proved they are a "very handy Premier League outfit".

The performance against Leicester "shows the work they have been putting in" but the side have to "deliver it again, there has to be a consistency".

On Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dyche said: "He looked freer. He has been training very well. It has been frustrating for him and for us."

On the return of Sam Allardyce after being appointed Leeds manager: “It is up to them, my business is mine and that is the focus. The game has changed and who knows what can happen. The club has decided on something different."

On media coverage of Jordan Pickford's water bottle, Dyche said: "Something has to fill that space in the media. Most teams are doing reviews, stats, crunching numbers – everyone is trying to get the inches."

