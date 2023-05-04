Former West Ham striker Dean Ashton recalls not everyone was convinced when Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano joined the Hammers in 2006.

The controversial double signing would prove to be pivotal, with Tevez scoring the goal that kept West Ham in the Premier League that season - on the final day at Old Trafford.

Speaking on Kammy & Ben's Proper Football podcast, Ashton said: "Tevez and Mascherano - I found them hilarious.

"They both didn't really speak English and were both out of shape because they'd not done anything. I remember some of the lads coming in saying 'Useless - especially that Mascherano!'"

Both players went on to win the Champions League in trophy-laden, distinguished careers after leaving east London.

"I watched a few of the training sessions - he kept pinging it out of play and he wasn't getting round the pitch as much," Ashton added.

"Tevez was showing a few signs of what a player he could be but I reminded a few of the players what they'd said in those first few days when both Tevez and Mascherano went on to be two incredible players."

