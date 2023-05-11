'My journey here is just starting' - Watson signs new two-year deal

Homegrown Kilmarnock midfielder David Watson has signed a new two-year contract, keeping him at the club until summer 2025.

The 18-year-old has made 11 appearances in his breakthrough season, becoming a regular starter since making his league debut against Rangers at Ibrox in March.

“Reaching the first team had been the goal since I joined the club as a seven-year-old, but I feel like my journey here is only just getting started," said Watson.

“The manager has given me so much belief about what we can achieve over the next two years and I’m excited about the future that lies ahead.”