A young Trent Alexander-Arnold had big dreams and big ambitions when he joined the Liverpool academy at the tender age of six.

Alexander-Arnold made his senior Liverpool debut shortly after his 18th birthday in October 2016 and within 12 months had established himself as a key component of Jurgen Klopp's first team.

But others are not so lucky.

"I've seen their life shattered in front of me," Alexander-Arnold told BBC Breakfast. "I've seen first-hand the struggles and difficulties players have when they're released from football clubs and it's gone on too long and now it's time for change."

In response, he is launching the 'The After Academy', an initiative focused on providing career opportunities to former academy players.

The scheme, run in conjunction with the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), will partner with companies to provide job opportunities for former academy players, who will be supported throughout the application process.

Liam Robinson, from Preston, played alongside Alexander-Arnold at the Liverpool academy and is now a drainage operative at United Utilities.

"It was constant football, football, football. Just dedicated. Everything I did was related to football," he tells BBC Breakfast.

"I had a plan and a dream to be a professional footballer whether that was at Liverpool or not. So I didn't plan for anything else as I was so focused on my number one dream.

"Year 10 or 11, I was told I was going to be released.

"To be honest that was probably the first heartbreak I've ever gone through. I can remember going back to the changing rooms and just bursting into tears.

"It felt like everything you had worked for, everything you had sacrificed, in that moment it genuinely felt like it had all been taken away from you and there was nothing left."

