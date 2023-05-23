Johnson on Euro lure, Celtic test & Easter Road factor
- Published
Hibs boss Lee Johnson has been talking to the media before his side's game with Celtic on Wednesday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
The defeat against Rangers “can’t kill our confidence” and Hibs need to “step up” against champions Celtic.
On European football, Johnson says Hibs “want it badly”.
He doesn’t know whether it’s “human nature or the opposition have a little bit more to play for” following Celtic’s indifferent recent results after clinching the title.
It's his job to boost the players' belief and Celtic's visit is another “test for us to see how close we can get to these guys and compete more and more.”
Johnson gave “special credit” to the fans for their support home and away and wants to give Easter Road a good send-off.