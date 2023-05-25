"You can't win anything with kids".

Match of the Day pundit Alan Hansen's famous words after Alex Ferguson's Manchester United lost 3-1 to Aston Villa on the opening day of the 1995-96 season.

United's squad, which had an average age was 26 years and 137 days (including only players who played 10 games or more), proved Hansen wrong as they went on to win the Premier League and FA Cup that season.

Unfortunately, Arsenal did not win anything with their 'kids' this season, after falling short to Manchester City.

Twenty five times this season, Mikel Arteta has fielded a starting XI whose average age is under 25 - that's more than any other club.

What's more, looking at the age of Arsenal's spine, there is plenty more to come from such a talented young group, with Bukayo Saka the youngest of their current crop of stars.

Maybe next season will be their turn to prove Mr Hansen wrong all over again.