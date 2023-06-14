'No better way to spend your birthday' - McGregor on turning 30

Turning 30 is worthy of a good old shindig, right? Not so for Callum McGregor.

The Celtic captain hits the milestone age today, and has spent his big day sweating it out in training with the Scotland squad as they prepare for Saturday's Euro qualifier in Norway.

He wouldn't have it any other way.

“You just get used to these life events you’re always working, always away in hotels," McGregor told the Scottish FA.

“I think the last two birthdays I’ve actually spent on the pitch for Scotland, so you just get used to it.

“It’s always nice to be busy and representing the national team, there’s probably no better way to spend your birthday.

“It feels like only 10 minutes ago I made my debut. It’s been a whirlwind. It’s been incredible, I’ve loved every minute of it. When you do something you love every day it doesn’t feel like a job.

“As you get older you learn to listen to your body and it find a consistent pattern that works for you. I’m a good rhythm, feeling good, and just want to continue as long as I can.”