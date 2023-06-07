Big Celtic or Spurs decision facing Kennedy?

Craig Beattie feels his former Celtic team-mate, John Kennedy, is destined to be a "great manager" - but could decide continuing to work under Ange Postecoglou will help in his ambitions.

The new Tottenham Hotspur manager might want to take assistant Kennedy down to north London along with coach Gavin Strachan when he officially switches from the Scottish champions on 1 July.

The 39-year-old Kennedy had a spell as interim manager in 2021 before the Australian took over, having previously worked under Ronny Deila, Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon, and could be a contender for the Celtic job himself.

Beattie speculated that Kennedy will have a difficult decision if Postecoglou is keen to continue their working relationship.

"I know John well," PFA Scotland player relations officer Beattie told Sky Sports. "He is hugely ambitious, his work ethic is second to none.

"Spurs are a huge club, so if Ange decides he wants to take him then John has got that decision. I won't tell John what to do because he is very much his own man.

"He will be a manager at some point, he will be a great manager at some point.

"For me, it depends on when John wants to make that step. Does he want to be a manager in his own right or go down to the Premier League as a number two and gain even more experience so, when he decides to be a manager, he has huge experience to tap into when required?"