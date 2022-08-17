Tottenham's latest signing Destiny Udogie says he "can't wait for his time to come" after completing a move from from Serie A club Udinese on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old, who will remain with the Italian club for the rest of the campaign, also said it's "an honour" to sign for Spurs.

He added: "It's a big club with a big history.

"It's a real honour to play under Antonio Conte because he knows football very well and I'm going to grow a lot with him.

"I like to be close to the action and show my quality by attacking."

On what he hopes to still achieve at Udinese this season, he said: "I want to grow as much as I can and to understand the game a bit more.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world so I'm looking forward to the challenges. I can't wait for the time to come. I'm excited."