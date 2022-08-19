Aston Villa manager Steve Gerrard says Diego Carlos will play “a big chunk” of the season despite suffering a ruptured Achilles.

Carlos, 29, was signed this summer from Sevilla for £26m and picked up the injury against Everton last weekend.

"It's very difficult to put a timeframe on this injury because the surgery in this situation - and in most cases - is pretty straightforward,” said Gerrard.

”The important bit is how the rehabilitation goes and you've got to hit your targets as you go along. But, for sure, he'll still play this season and he'll have a big chunk of the season as well.

“He’ll play again this season for sure. We’re very confident of that.”