Trapp chooses to stay at Eintracht

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for a goalkeeper, with Newcastle's Martin Dubravka being picked out as a target in BBC Sport's gossip column today.

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp says he was the subject of an offer but wishes to stay with the German club.

"Yesterday I informed the management of both clubs that I've decided to stay at Eintracht," he says.