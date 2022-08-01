Joe Aribo says he believes in his own abilities and is looking forward to the "challenge" of playing in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old spent three seasons with Rangers after moving from Charlton Athletic in 2019, helping them win the Scottish Premiership in 2021 and scoring in last season's Europa League final defeat.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore, Aribo said: "I've always been a fighter. I've not had it all sweet because I've not been in academies.

"I've had to work and be out of my comfort zone - and that's where you're at your best I think, when you're not comfortable.

"I believe in myself. I wouldn't have taken this challenge unless I thought I could showcase my talent, and that's what I want to be able to do."

