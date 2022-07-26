Defender Luke Chambers has signed a new contract with Liverpool.

The 18-year-old, who won the the Under-19 European Championship with England this summer, has been with the club's academy since the age of six and signed his first professional deal last year.

He captained Liverpool's Under-18 side last season and finished the campaign with nine goals.

Chambers was part of the Jurgen Klopp's squad for the pre-season tour of Thailand and Singapore, where he started against Manchester United and came on as a substitute against Crystal Palace.