Lawro's predictions: Southampton v Everton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Everton got the performance and the result they needed against Leeds last weekend, and that was a huge win for them.

Now their next target is to improve their form away from Goodison Park because they have won only once on the road all season, and that was back in August. Burnley are the only top-flight team to have picked up fewer points on their travels.

I wouldn't underestimate Southampton, either. They have only lost once at home in 2021-22 and are a tough nut to crack at St Mary's, as the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United have already found out.

All things considered, Everton boss Frank Lampard will probably be happier if his side just make themselves a little harder to beat.

Reuben's prediction: 0-1

Frank Lampard is already making a difference at Everton.

