Eddie Howe described the competition for places in the matchday squad as "healthy" before they host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

"When I first came in to the job we wanted competition for places in all positions," said Howe, whose side are unbeaten in seven in the Premier League.

"I wouldn't say we're absolutely there yet - but I think there's a healthy competition in the squad."

On the improvement in the squad, he added: "I think players are elevating their levels and there's a fight to get in the team.

"Then when you're in it you have to fight to stay in it.

"Maxi [Allan Saint-Maximin] coming back will give everyone a lift."