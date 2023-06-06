Postecoglou appointment should 'reassure and encourage' Spurs fans

The Athletic's Adam Crafton believes Tottenham fans should be "gently encouraged" by the impending arrival of Ange Postecoglou as it shows the club have a vision for the style of football they want to play.

The Australian is set to move to North London after two seasons at Celtic, where he won the Scottish title in both years and the domestic treble this term.

"We've seen them (Tottenham) bouncing around the managerial market over the last few weeks," Crafton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"There was this idea that Tottenham looked shambolic when they missed out on the Feyenoord manager Arne Slot who plays pretty similarly to Postecoglou.

"If I was a Tottenham fan I'd actually be quite reassured. Even though you've missed out on that guy (Slot) that you've first gone for.

"At least then it shows the club maybe have a vision of what they want that manager to be in terms of the playing style."

Crafton believes Postecoglou's favoured approach is similar to some of the current most successful European sides.

"The inverted full-backs, wingers that go 1 on 1, high intensity and that's what you probably want if you're a Tottenham fan," he added.

"When you look at the teams that are having the biggest impact in Europe, Manchester City or Arsenal or Napoli, that's the style now.

"I think Spurs fans should be gently encouraged but let's see what they do in the transfer window."

