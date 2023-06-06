Beale eyes long-lasting spine to squad

Michael Beale says his first signings as Rangers manager are designed to insert a long-lasting "spine" into his squad.

Beale, who took over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst last November, brought in Todd Cantwell from Norwich City and Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege during the January transfer window.

And so far this summer he has added another midfielder, Kieran Dowell from Norwich, right-back Dujon Sterling from Chelsea and now goalkeeper Jack Butland from Crystal Palace.

Asked how Rangers bridge the gap to champions Celtic next season, Beale told Sky Sports: "We start how we're ending with our style being very clear, our energy being very strong on the pitch in terms of our pressing and the bits out of possession.

"Make sure that we're really hard to beat then allow our quality to come through. We'll look to recruit a spine that's enabled to stay at Rangers for the next three to five years to build on.

"You've seen the start of that with Nico Raskin and Todd Cantwell coming in and Kieran Dowell. We'll look to add to that with a little bit of experience, but certainly in terms of quality in the final third.

"You'll be able to tell by my face at the start of pre-season whether I've been successful in getting everyone that I want, but either way we'll come back into pre-season next year with a few new ideas that I've wanted to implement."