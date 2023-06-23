Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

Manchester United's interest in Chelsea's Mason Mount is understandable.

Here is an industrious, intelligent, creative midfielder, entering his prime with a wealth of Premier League and international experience under his belt. What is not to like?

Since making his Blues debut in 2019 - following successful loan spells in the Netherlands with Vitesse Arnhem and the Championship with Derby County - Mount has amassed 195 appearances for the Stamford Bridge club, scoring 33 goals.

He helped Chelsea win the Champions League in 2021, starting in the final against Manchester City, and also has Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup medals in his collection.

He has few bigger advocates than the man who was his boss on loan at Derby, handed him his Chelsea debut and under whose management he spent the back end of 2022-23.

"I'm not going to tell anyone what opinion they should have on football, but if anyone thinks Mason Mount is not already a top-level player then I'm not sure what they're seeing," said Frank Lampard in April.

"From working with Mason - you can ask myself, you can ask Thomas Tuchel, you can ask Gareth Southgate, you can ask Graham Potter - it's clear he's a top player and a top lad.

"One thing I know about Mason, the first thing a top player should have is a real hunger to succeed and play and do well for Chelsea, and he's had that since the first day I took him to Derby. That's simple for me. He's still a young player. He can go even further, but he's already a top player."

It is a sentiment echoed by England boss Southgate, who has given the player 36 caps, including four at the World Cup finals in Qatar.

"He is an exceptional player," said Southgate. "He finds space intelligently, he manipulates the ball very well, he creates chances and he scores goals."

