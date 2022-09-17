Hammell plans to be creative in recruitment

Steven Hammell has been working on a recruitment plan to help Motherwell compete with Scottish teams with bigger resources.

The new manager says he and his staff need to "be creative" to overcome their financial disadvantages and grow the club.

“There’s four, five, six teams in this league that we can’t compete with," Hammell said. "So we need to be prepared early and understand what we need.

“We need to know where the young boys are coming through, the improvement we have seen from the players in the squad and all this together as a whole will hopefully make us stronger.”