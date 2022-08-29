Palace v Brentford: Pick of the stats
Crystal Palace v Brentford could become the first fixture in English top-flight history to see the first three meetings at this level between two sides end goalless, with both games ending 0-0 in 2021-22.
Brentford are winless in their last four away league games against Crystal Palace (D2 L2), since a 2-0 victory in March 1957.
Wilfried Zaha has scored five of Crystal Palace’s last six home Premier League goals, with Jean-Philippe Mateta grabbing the other, against Aston Villa. Since the start of last season, Zaha has scored in six of Palace’s eight home league wins (75%), including all four in 2022.
Brentford have avoided defeat in four of their last seven Premier League matches when conceding first (W2 D2 L3), as many as in their first 20 matches in the competition when they conceded the first goal (W2 D2 L16).