Transfer news: Everton join race for Gakpo

Everton have joined Southampton and Leeds in trying to sign Cody Gakpo. PSV Eindhoven rejected a bid of 25m euros (£21.4m) from the Saints earlier this week for the highly rated 23-year-old Dutch international. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Everton are among a number of clubs including Arsenal, interested in Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, with a late move still a possibility. (Metro), external

Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 32, is due to fly to England to complete his proposed move to Everton from PSG for a nominal fee. (Athletic - subscription needed), external

