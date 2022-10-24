P﻿hil Dawkes, BBC Sport

On Sunday, Leeds were the better side for 20 minutes and deservedly led but failed to capitalise and allowed Fulham parity and then victory through their sloppiness.

Worryingly, they are lightweight throughout the side and repeatedly fail to punch their weight.

Rodrigo's goal against Fulham was his fifth of the season but first since the win over Chelsea. His rival for the number nine spot, Patrick Bamford, has yet to score this season, missing a superb chance to do just that on Sunday with the game finely poised at 1-1.

No player has had more than Bamford's nine big chances without finding the net in the Premier League in 2022-23. His personal xG stands at four.

It shines a light on the failure to sign a new centre-forward in the summer to further aid an ongoing transitional period for the squad.

If they are to build momentum they must do so during a run of fixtures that are trickier on paper than those they have faced thus far.

Their next two away games are at Liverpool and Tottenham, either side of what looks like a must-win home game with Bournemouth, before the season halts for the World Cup - a six-week break clubs may well view as the ideal time to make a change of manager.

Ominously, in his programme notes for Sunday's game, Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear wrote: "We should all have confidence we can correct the course of the season before the World Cup break and then return in December to build on a firm foundation."

R﻿ead more from Phil on Leeds here