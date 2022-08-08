Spurs pair make Garth's team of the week following dominant win

Every week Garth Crooks picks his team of the week and following their comfortable win over Southampton there are two Spurs players present...

Eric Dier

Much has been said about the prospect of Tottenham challenging for honours this season and possibly the title. Well, I'm not going to get carried away with one performance, but I will concede they do look promising. Dier scored his first goal in three years and seems more comfortable in a Tottenham shirt than I've seen for some time.

He has never been in the same class as Virgil van Dijk, Ruben Dias or Antonio Rudiger. However, if Spurs are going to be serious about challenging for top spot, then Dier is going to have to produce some pretty spectacular performances this season.

Dejan Kulusevski

What a brilliant acquisition by Antonio Conte to bring Kulusevski to Spurs. This player has been a revelation since he arrived from Juventus in January, scoring five times and providing eight assists last term.

And he continued in that vein, setting up Ryan Sessegnon's opener and then scoring himself as Tottenham blew Southampton off the park.

However, the issue for Tottenham is can they win a trophy? Any trophy? This club seems to have lots of legends, but very few who have ever won anything. This squad of players would do very well not to join that category.

