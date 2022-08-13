Analysis: Southampton 2-2 Leeds

Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

Southampton began the game like a side that were bereft of confidence after being well-beaten in their opening game at Tottenham last weekend.

They only had 38% possession in the first half as they failed to operate against the Leeds press in the sweltering heat.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is reportedly under pressure to keep his job but his second-half substitutions changed the game as Sekou Mara impressed on debut.

One point from the first two games of the season will not be celebrated on the south coast but the point ends a run of five Premier League defeats and shows Hasenhuttl still has the backing of at least some of his players.