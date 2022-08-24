Moyes on the Europa Conference League, slow start and transfers

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham’s Europa Conference League qualifying tie against Viborg on Thursday.

The Hammers take a 3-1 lead from the first leg.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Moyes emphasises the most important thing about the game is to qualify for the next stage: “I think we’ve got to do everything we possibly can to qualify. Everybody wants to be involved in the group stages and I don’t think there are any easy play-off games these days.”

  • On a tricky start to the season: “It’s been a slow start – slower than we’d like – but I’ve seen signs of improvement. We’re not burying our heads in the sand. I want us to have high expectations because that means we’ve done well.”

  • New signing Emerson “was always really high” on his wishlist: “We’ve been looking for help for Cresswell for a while. I’m hoping Emerson will show us what he can do.”

  • He will make further transfer moves in the final week of the window, if the right player becomes available: “We’re just trying to get someone who can complement what we’ve got. We want to add value to what we’ve got.”