Moyes on the Europa Conference League, slow start and transfers
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham’s Europa Conference League qualifying tie against Viborg on Thursday.
The Hammers take a 3-1 lead from the first leg.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Moyes emphasises the most important thing about the game is to qualify for the next stage: “I think we’ve got to do everything we possibly can to qualify. Everybody wants to be involved in the group stages and I don’t think there are any easy play-off games these days.”
On a tricky start to the season: “It’s been a slow start – slower than we’d like – but I’ve seen signs of improvement. We’re not burying our heads in the sand. I want us to have high expectations because that means we’ve done well.”
New signing Emerson “was always really high” on his wishlist: “We’ve been looking for help for Cresswell for a while. I’m hoping Emerson will show us what he can do.”
He will make further transfer moves in the final week of the window, if the right player becomes available: “We’re just trying to get someone who can complement what we’ve got. We want to add value to what we’ve got.”