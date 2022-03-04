Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford are still fighting for their lives and the draw at Manchester United last weekend was another point on the board in the bid for survival.

Since Roy Hodgson became manager, the Hornets' away form is pretty good; one win, two draws and a defeat. In contrast, the home form has continued where it left off under Claudio Ranieri, with two rather miserable losses at Vicarage Road.

At home this season, Watford have won two out of 13 games. Seven points from a possible 39 is the worst tally in the league. It's been really tough on the Vicarage Road faithful and Hodgson has to try to sort this out before the season ends.

The Hornets have lost their past seven at Vicarage Road and the home fans need some proper cheering up. It seems a long time ago - November versus Manchester United - since the supporters were victoriously applauding their side off the pitch.

The problem Hodgson - and Watford - has is his system is better set up for an away game. Soak up pressure, allow the opposition to have more possession and exploit on the counter-attack. It's easier to do away from home. There's not as much pressure and there isn't as much of an onus to attack.

At home, supporters demand more, but you get the feeling Hodgson - to coin a phrase - is not for turning. The way Arsenal play it could work this weekend. But against teams outside the top six it's a system which is difficult to warm to.

Watford knew what they were getting when they hired Hodgson. Supporters will have to hope that his style will start getting them points at home as well as away if they are to stand any chance of surviving in the top flight.

