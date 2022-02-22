Stronger Liverpool squad key to title race 'going to wire'

Liverpool's greater strength in depth means they are better equipped to take the Premier League title race "to the wire", according to BBC Radio 5 Live pundits Micah Richards and Chris Sutton.

The weekend saw the Reds beat Norwich 3-1, with new signing Luis Diaz scoring his first goal for the club, to move to within six points - with a game in hand - of leaders Manchester City, who lost 3-2 at home to Tottenham.

"It only takes one slip-up and Liverpool have got a stronger squad now, with Luis Diaz coming in, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain playing well and Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas getting starts," ex-City defender Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"Manchester City were always going to drop points, especially around the time of the Champions League. It’s strange to think that if Liverpool were to win all their games, they would be champions, but they still have to go to the Etihad and win.

"Liverpool are a strong side. When City almost got 100 points (98) again the other season (in 2018-19), Liverpool pushed them all the way. So it has never been over.

"City needed that wake-up call just to remind them. They are playing some of the best football they have played all season, but they are still vulnerable on the counter-attack, and Spurs did a really good job exploiting that.”

The signing of Diaz "looks to be a really good bit of business", according to former Chelsea striker Sutton, who said Liverpool's consistency in recent years has only been undermined at times by the depth in their squad.

“Against Norwich they were without [Diogo] Jota and [Roberto] Firmino but the fact Jurgen Klopp can bring players in who can have that impact tells you this race will go to the wire," he added.

