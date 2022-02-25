He says Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko is "not in a good place at the moment" and has been given a few days off: "It is really difficult for him and his family. I spoke to him yesterday and he was upset and rightly so. We hope everything goes well and all his family members keep safe."

He believes their Europa League last-16 draw against Sevilla is "the pick of the round". "It's a really tough game - but we want to test ourselves against the best," Moyes said, adding there "will be more pressure on them than us because we are new to it".

Despite dropping to sixth in the Premier League, four points off fourth place, Moyes points out the Hammers are unbeaten in four matches: "We would like to be winning more games, but we are still in a good place and we hope we'll also be in a good place come the end of the season."

Czech defender Vladimir Coufal has had a hernia operation and will be out "for a few weeks". Angelo Ogbonna is still recovering from a damaged ACL and they are still "managing" full-back Arthur Masuaku's knee injury.