Everton 3-0 Leeds United - Frank Lampard reaction

Everton manager Frank Lampard to BBC: "An incredible afternoon. What we did today was something special in terms of the performance. It showed an attitude, aggression and work rate. The fans, when they see what the players are putting into the game... What they give us. It has to be the start.

"I can see the talent. Individually you go through the team and there's ability in there. It was about being a strong unit and fighting for the fans. We need to use it for a base for where we want to go in the league.

"Relief is three points and the table looks slightly better this week but I'm just so proud of the performance. That has made me really happy."