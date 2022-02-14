Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Graham Potter has such respect for Roy Hodgson that he wore a suit and tie for the occasion. He also knew he had never beaten him. However, a goal either side of half-time secured a comfortable win in the end.

Neal Maupay’s super strike drew him level with Seagulls legend Glenn Murray as the club’s most prolific Premier League goalscorer on 26. Potter highlighted the work he does across the pitch as well as his goals and his value cannot be underestimated. His tally of eight is already level with the whole of last season.

Left-back Marc Cucurella continues to provide consistent performances and it is surely only a matter of time before Jakub Moder starts finding the back of the net. Adam Lallana played a key role in the centre of midfield allowing Yves Bissouma a rest before coming on in the second half.

Brighton’s away record has been sensational in this campaign with only one defeat. It should give them confidence heading to a wounded Manchester United on Tuesday.