Should Guardiola have switched things up at Selhurst Park?

Much has been said about Pep Guardiola making no changes in the goalless draw at Selhurst Park as Manchester City missed their chance to go six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Guardiola opted to leave the likes of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus on the bench as his side dropped points against Crystal Palace for the second time this season.

When asked if he was surprised by the lack of substitutions, former Premier League striker Glenn Murray said: "I can't help but admit that I am surprised. In no way do I question him because he’s one of the best managers in the world.

"We’d have been lauding him for sticking with the original XI he set out with if Manchester City’s probing had broken Crystal Palace down in the 89th or 90th minute.

"I can’t help but feel when I see Jesus and Sterling walking past me off the field, why didn’t he change it? It’s so easy for us to sit here in hindsight and say that, it’s very different when you’re in the hot seat down there which he is often. So often he does make the right calls."

