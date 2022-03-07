Ankur Desai, BBC Asian Network

Deflated, disgusted and demoralised.

There are words Manchester United fans around me were using at the end of the derby which were far less PC, but you get the gist.

United look further away from the Premier League title than ever before in the nine years since they won their last. Pre-season optimism following on from a decent second place last year has all but evaporated. Recent visits to Etihad Stadium have seen United adopt an approach which has got the better of Pep Guardiola, but the second half yesterday saw a team lacking ideas, cohesion and, worryingly, desire and fight. That's the last thing you expect in a derby match.

This is the end of United's top-four hopes. Arsenal are finding their stride at the right moment and have games in hand but, more importantly, they look a side with ideas, a process they trust and that seems to be coming to fruition. United look like they need another clear-out of players who are no longer interested in being there or are simply not at the required standard.

Fans hope that behind the scenes the so-called process is under way to find the right coach to rebuild the club and bring in the right calibre of players. This isn’t just from a technical perspective, but players who understand the fabric of the club and what it means to be a Manchester United player - the club expectations and traditions are something that haven't been upheld for a while.

If the structure of the club shows direction, fans will get behind it, but at the moment they are frustrated that the so-called biggest club in the world are a shadow of the massive reputation they are clinging on to.

