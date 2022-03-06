Man City 4-1 Man Utd: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "It was excellent from the first minute. We played really well and had to be patient in the first step.

"Ralf [Rangnick] tried to change the mentality for Man Utd to be more aggressive but we made space, especially in the second half, to play behind [Scott] McTominay and Fred.

"Football is emotions. It's tactics, definitely, but it's also emotions. Without the ball, we are a team with desire and passion to regain the ball from the first minute to the 90th.

"We also want the ball as much as possible and, especially, second half we used it very well."