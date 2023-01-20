Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says his players must pay special attention to in-form Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet in Sunday's Scottish Cup derby.

The Edinburgh rivals meet in the fourth round and although Hearts are in much better form, Neilson is wary of a player he knows well.

Scotland striker Nisbet has scored seven goals in six games since returning from an ACL injury.

“He’s a big threat. I’ve known him for a number of years from his time at Dunfermline, when I was at Dundee United," said Neilson.

"He’s had a long-term injury and he’s come back flying - he’s one we have to watch."

Neilson believes Hibs are a different proposition to the side they swept aside three weeks ago in the derby on 2 January.

“They’ve got a couple back, a couple more in form - as we do as well," Neilson added.

"Form goes out the window, it’s about who turns up on the day and who believes they can win the game. We believe we can."