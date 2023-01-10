Alex Howell, BBC Sport

There is talk about Wilfried Zaha and whether he is going to leave Crystal Palace every transfer window.

Without doubt, he is the club’s most important player and in the conversation to be the greatest player to pull on the red-and-blue shirt.

But this transfer window is different. Zaha is into the last six months of his contract, so a potential move to test himself is not blocked by a high value.

He has proved he is one of the best players in the Premier League, adding consistent goals to his game - even more impressive given Crystal Palace usually finish around the bottom half of the table.

Zaha he is now 30 years old and used to the chat about his game and future. That hasn’t always been the case, with speculation previously affecting what he does best on the pitch when he was younger.

The Ivory Coast forward has grown in stature and focus, and you can now see the on-pitch results. Even with Palace in a run of poor form, Zaha still has eight goal involvements in 17 games.

He demands the best of himself and his team-mates. He has become a leader in this young team, backed up by his desire to step up and take penalties.

Zaha has a very good relationship with Eagles manager Patrick Vieira. He takes on the boss' messages during matches and Vieira talks up his quality at every opportunity.

There have been no interviews about his future.

Whatever happens, Zaha loves Crystal Palace and wants his football to do the talking.