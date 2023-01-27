Silva on Mitrovic injury, potential new signings and FA Cup

Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Sunderland on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Cottagers boss:

  • Aleksandar Mitrovic is available to feature against the Black Cats.

  • Silva said Fulham are hopeful of bringing in two players before the January transfer window closes and said "we should be close".

  • On rumours a loan deal has been agreed for Arsenal's Cedric Soares, he said: "I will not mention players. He's an Arsenal player. I won't talk about players that aren't working with us."

  • He mentioned his admiration for the FA Cup, adding: "An historic competition for everyone but our players are going to do our best to go through."

  • On Sunderland, he said: "Tomorrow it will feel like an FA Cup match against a club with a great fanbase and squad that wants to do well."