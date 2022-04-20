Leeds United Under-23s head coach Andrew Taylor has called on his players to "embrace the pressure" as they prepare for a Premier League 2 showdown with Manchester City in front of a potential record crowd on Friday.

The Whites need a win to ease relegation fears but face the toughest possible opposition in title-chasing City.

On top of that, a crowd in excess of 17,525 at Elland Road would break the attendance record for PL 2.

"The lads understand the magnitude of the game and the occasion," said Taylor.

"It's important they embrace the pressure because they all want a career in Leeds' first team and that pressure is every Saturday, 10 times higher.

"This is great exposure for them and you probably don't get any closer to a Premier League game.

"20,000 people at home against a really strong City side? It all adds up to hopefully a really good night."

Skipper Charlie Cresswell says the fans could make the difference but insists they are treating it as a normal game.

"When we play at Elland Road, the fans are our 12th man," he said. "But we're focusing on our job and doing it right.

"If we can get three points, then the job's a good 'un."

Listen to the full interviews with Taylor and Cresswell on BBC Radio Leeds here