Former Everton and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Rooney came through the ranks at Goodison Park, announcing his arrival with that spectacular winner against Arsenal when he was 16.

He moved to Manchester United in September 2004, winning five Premier League titles during a 13-year spell at Old Trafford.

Rooney returned to Goodison Park for a season in 2017, scoring 10 goals across 31 appearances.

The former England captain is the second-highest goalscorer in Premier League history, with his 208 strikes bettered only by Alan Shearer.