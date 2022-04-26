Rudiger's contract situation 'an unusual oversight' by Chelsea

Not sorting out Antonio Rudiger's contract sooner and selling youngsters Marc Guehi or Fikayo Tomori was uncharacteristically bad planning from Chelsea, says football journalist Rory Smith.

Rudiger told boss Thomas Tuchel he will leave the club this summer and end his five-year stay at Stamford Bridge after failing to agree a new deal.

After selling Tomori to AC Milan and Guehi to Crystal Palace, and with Andreas Christensen also likely to leave this summer, Rudiger's departure will leave Chelsea with Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva.

Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Chelsea will have known that Rudiger’s contract was up this summer and that he didn’t seem desperately keen to sign one.

"I know the talks went back and forth a little bit and there were moments when they felt positive, but maybe you factor that into your decision to sell Guehi or Tomori, who has had a fantastic season in Italy.

"It doesn’t suggest great planning, which for Chelsea is really unusual. Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech have overseen a pretty slick operation and one that has been in the last few years pretty much the envy of the Premier League in terms of how effective they are.

"Chelsea are pretty much best in class and it’s an unusual oversight that they didn’t see this coming."

