Team news - Man City v Liverpool

Kevin de Bruyne is on the bench for Manchester City as they make seven changes to the side that drew with Atletico Madrid in midweek to progress to the Champions League semi-finals with an aggregate win.

De Bruyne went off injured in that game while Kyle Walker, who also went off, hasn't made today's squad.

Zack Steffen, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus all start.

Man City XI: Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Jesus, Sterling

Subs: Ederson, Dias, Gundogan, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Delap, Lavia.

It is also seven changes for Liverpool from their Champions League against Benfica in midweek. Mohamed Salah starts in attack with Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk return in defence while Thiago and Fabinho are in midfield.

Diogo Jota, an injury doubt for the game, is on the bench.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Diaz, Mane, Salah

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip