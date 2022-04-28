Graham Potter believes being brave and "bringing our own identity" to away games has been the secret to his side's impressive record on the road this season.

The Seagulls have the seventh-best away points tally in the Premier League, in contrast to the third-worst at home.

"If you look at the data behind it, we're not too different to how we perform at home to away," he said before Brighton's trip to Wolves on Saturday.

"It's just that we've scored away and not conceded. Maybe the small margins have gone our way or we've scored a late goal to nick the game.

"You have to be brave away from home, bring your own identity to the game and respect the opponent."

Potter does however accept that wins at Arsenal and Tottenham as well as draws at Liverpool and Chelsea represent an impressive return for Brighton.

"We've had some really good moments," he said. "It's probably the best season our supporters have ever had away from home following Brighton.

"The guys who follow us away have had some football memories that will stick with them for the rest of their lives."