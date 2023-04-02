Analysis: Man City 4-1 Liverpool

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City would never welcome life without Erling Haaland but they certainly proved they can cope without him as Liverpool were demolished at Etihad Stadium.

The ability to replace 42-goal Haaland with a World Cup-winning striker in Julian Alvarez is not exactly a hardship and so it proved at City were outstanding in winning 4-1.

The Argentine scored the equaliser and played a part when Kevin De Bruyne put City ahead as they hit the sort of hot streak Liverpool were powerless to resist.

Jack Grealish had arguably his finest game for City, tormenting Trent Alexander-Arnold and deservedly getting his name on the scoresheet with their fourth goal.

Arsenal responded to City’s win by beating Leeds United but what this performance and result did was remind The Gunners they cannot afford too many slips in what will be increasingly tense title run-in, with the reigning Premier League champions eight points behind with a game in hand – with Mikel Arteta’s side visiting Etihad Stadium on 26 April.