Tottenham are expected to agree the departure of manager Antonio Conte this week, with first-team coach Ryan Mason likely to take charge until the end of the season. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Spurs players believe Conte will leave because his comments after the Southampton game have soured relations with some members of the squad. (Times - subscription required), external

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner is one of the contenders to succeed Conte, with Tottenham having already made contact with the Austrian. (Bild - in German), external

Meanwhile, Spurs want £100m up front for striker Harry Kane if they consider selling the 29-year-old in the summer when he will have one year left on his contract. (Times - subscription required), external

Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham have looked at Red Bull Salzburg striker Noah Okafor, with the 22-year-old Switzerland international's contract ending in summer 2024. (Mail), external

