Aleksandar Mitrovic's behaviour towards referee Chris Kavanagh in Fulham's FA Cup defeat at Manchester United was "absolutely disgraceful", according to the president of the Referees' Association Paul Field.

The Serbia striker grabbed hold of Kavanagh's arm to protest against his decision to send off Willian for a handball on the goal-line.

Mitrovic was subsequently given his marching orders, as was boss Marco Silva. Field told BBC Radio 5 Live Drive that the Football Association should hand him an appropriate punishment.

"I hope it's more than 10 games," said Field. "That only really goes through to the end of the season.

"Think about what Eric Cantona did nearly 30 years ago and he got nine months. I think they should put a really decent time on this."

Field cited the impact of professional footballers' disrespect for referees on football at grassroots level, after a damning report in February suggested hundreds of officials feared for their safety.

"Referees put up with this week in, week out, " he said. "At an amateur level, a player is looking at about a year's ban - why doesn't that carry through to the professional game?

"I also think it is akin to community service. Why not [Mitrovic] go down to [referee] one of our games in London, with pitches in poor condition, it's pouring with rain, there are no changing facilities and every player is looking to pull one over you.

"And then you get abused by the parents."