Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

I’ve said it before: I trust our forwards but I don’t trust our defence.

The match against Bournemouth proved that when we play on the front foot, things work out. Son Heung-min scored following a good move and he looked much more like the player we know he can be.

Instead of continuing to press and increase the lead, we again dropped off allowing the opposition to get a foothold.

While our defenders made mistakes that led to goals, that does not justify the online abuse Pedro Porro faced nor the boos Davinson Sanchez received when substituted.

The other side of that substitution saw the introduction of Arnaut Danjuma, who was highly applauded, and scored an equaliser. Richarlison also made an appearance, not early enough in my opinion, and had suitable opportunities to put the game to bed.

In some ways though sadly, it was no surprise Bournemouth snatched a last-minute winner, but we only had ourselves to blame.

Whoever eventually arrives as the new coach may not be involved in European football next season. While one game a week might help with the huge rebuild that is required, it could make the role less attractive.