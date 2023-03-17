Erik ten Hag said the style of play he has brought to Manchester United works in Marcus Rashford's favour.

Rashford is enjoying his best-ever season for United having scored 30 goals in 48 games in all competitions, with 24 of those coming in 19 matches since the World Cup.

When asked about what he and attacking coach Benni McCarthy have done specifically to improve Rashford's game, Ten Hag said: "He progressed during the season.

"He was not in the best shape when he started the season but I think the way of play gives him a base and then he brings his skills in, he brings his attitude and mentality in, that is bringing him a lot of progress.

"That gives the team a lot of joy, gets Marcus a lot of goals and us a lot of wins.

"I think the most important thing is the way of play that gives him a base, gives him structure, it gives the team structure. The way of play is in his favour because I knew his skills.

"Then you also bring staff around who can make him better or make him progress or who he gets motivated from. I thought we needed one member of staff who is specifically responsibly for strikers.

"Benni is doing a good job, but don’t forget the other staff because it’s about teamwork. The staff has a good balance and we do it together, it’s not only about Benni McCarthy. They all have their specific jobs and we cooperate really good together.

"There is a good fight and they challenge each other, therefore it is a total package I want to report here and it’s not about one person."