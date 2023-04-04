I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Bonkers!

That’s the only way to describe Brentford’s 3-3 draw at Brighton on Saturday.

With four goals in the first 28 minutes, the Bees surviving a second-half pounding from the Seagulls, and never a dull moment, it was a great game to watch – even if a nervy one for those of us in the sunny away end.

Most Brentford fans would have taken a point before the game – and although we took the lead three times, few would argue that Brighton deserved something from the match, given how much of the possession and how many of the shots they had.

But the Bees once again proved how hard we are to beat – only Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle have lost fewer times than our five in the Premier League this season.

It’s another three-game week for Brentford, with two more tough matches coming up – Manchester United away on Wednesday and Newcastle at home on Saturday.

Thomas Frank reverted to his system of playing three centre-halves and two wing-backs at the Amex on Saturday, something he often adopts when playing teams higher than us in the table. It would be no surprise to see the same formation for the rest of the week.