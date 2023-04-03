Following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers we asked for your thoughts and who you want to see as the next Leicester manager.

Here are some comments:

Tony: The results don't lie and Leicester have been in a downward spiral for many months now. It should have been done earlier, then the new manager would have had longer to act.

James: It was the right decision to let Rodgers go as performances and results have been in decline for 12-18 months with relegation a real prospect. The level of decline is unacceptable. Players and club also culpable. Important we get the right man but where we are the options are limited - I would take Graham Potter or Andre Villas-Boas but expect it may be someone like Rafael Benitez.

Reuben: Too little too late. It will only be justified with a very good appointment. I want to see Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. There might be better names out there, go with them. But I think they are the best available who could come to us.

Kevin: Unfortunately it feels like it was inevitable. Brendan did an amazing job, transformed the way we play, won a first FA Cup and we were agonisingly close to the Champions League in consecutive seasons. In one way that was the start of the downfall, we haven't been the same side since 2020-21. Mentally broken, bad buys, internal falling-outs. A horrendous defence.

John: Brendan's time should have ended with one point from seven games at the start of the season. Last year's top-half finish flattered us. His FA Cup win is written in our history and that kept him in his job. Top choice - Thomas Frank but doubt he'd come. Graham Potter plays sideways football but will probably get the job and that's what Rodgers was criticised for!